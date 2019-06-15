JAPANESE 日本語

Chalk Art Festival in Pasadena

Yuji Baba draws a portrait of Taylor Swift at the Pasadena Chalk Festival.

PASADENA — The 27th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Paseo, 300 E. Colorado Blvd.

A benefit for Light Bringer Project, the festivalfeatures 600 artists (including Yuji Baba), 200 murals, an art gallery, silent auction, Art Zone for kids, live bands, Tillamook Creamery’s Yum Bus, and a classic car show (Sunday only). Artists will compete for $5,000 in cash awards.

Free. For more information, visit http://pasadenachalkfestival.com.

 

 

