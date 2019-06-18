College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship Winners Named

EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on June 7 announced more than 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2019 competition to approximately 4,100.

This year, 173 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges and universities include 95 private and 78 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

The latest winners are part of a distinguished group of about 7,600 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for undergraduate study worth over $31 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored awards and National Merit $2,500 Scholarships.

California recipients include:

Gemma Fa-Kaji of Berkeley, Berkeley High School, Berkeley. Probable career field: Education. National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship.

USC is private, coeducational and nonsectarian, and is located in the heart of Los Angeles. Undergraduate enrollment is nearly 14,000 students. A College of Letters, Arts and Sciences is complemented by 19 professional and graduate schools offering undergraduate and graduate degrees. Graduate enrollment is about 12,000.

Allison S. Ohara of Corona, homeschool. Probable career field: Physics. National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship.

Kyle L. Mizumoto of Rancho Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Rolling Hills Estates. Probable career field: Mechanical engineering. National Merit University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship.

The University of Texas at Dallas offers high-quality course of study in seven schools: Arts and Humanities; the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science; Management; Human Development; Natural Sciences and Mathematics; Social Sciences; and General Studies. Established in 1969, the university offers apartment-style housing, rather than dorms, on a 500-acre campus located in North Dallas/Richardson, one of the top three high-technology corridors in the country.