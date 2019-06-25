Debate Watch Party in Little Tokyo

The California Democratic Party’s Asian Pacific Islander Caucus will hold a watch party for the second round of Democratic presidential candidate debates on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. at Far Bar, 347 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

The lineup for the debate, which will be broadcast on NBC: Marianne Williamson, John Hickenlooper, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Eric Swalwell.

The lineup on Wednesday, June 26: Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, John Delaney.

The caucus has hosted watch parties at Far Bar since 2012.