Gardena Valley JCI Matsuri This Weekend

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute Matsuri, a South Bay tradition for over 60 years, will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 30, from 12 to 6 p.m. at GVJCI, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

The fundraiser will feature delicious food, games for kids, arts and crafts sale, art and cultural displays, hands-on activities, live entertainment, raffle drawings, a white elephant sale, and a plant sale. Beer Garden presented by Sapporo.

Ondo dancing will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. Attendees can play bingo on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Presale coupons with free raffle ticket are on sale now for $1 each at the GVJCI office.

Silver sponsors: JINS, Kings Hawaiian, Prudential, Union Bank. Bronze sponsors: Gardena Nissan, Nikkei Credit Union, Kaji & Associates.

For more information, call (310) 324-6611, email [email protected] or visit www.jci-gardena.org or www.facebook.com/GVJCI.