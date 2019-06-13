Here We Go Again

Rosie (Elvira Barjau), Donna (Joan Almedilla) and Tania (Anthea Neri) perform “Dancing Queen” in a scene from East West Players’ production of the ABBA musical “Mamma Mia!” Called “the liveliest and most energetic show around” by Splash Magazines, the musical has been extended a second (and last) time at the David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo, with the following added dates: Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. For more information, call (213) 625-7000 or visit www.eastwestplayers.org. (Photo by Steven Lam)

