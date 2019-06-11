Japanese Restaurants Earn Stars from Michelin Guide California

Michelin Guide California was released June 3, featuring 657 Michelin-recommended restaurants, 90 of which have Michelin stars.

Of the Los Angeles restaurants in particular, Michelin inspectors said, “Consistency between visits is a key tenet of the decision process in awarding a Michelin star to a restaurant, so it has been quite impressive to return to a number of L.A. restaurants that were originally awarded stars in 2008 and 2009 and see that they continue to offer a delightful experience in 2019.”

“Michelin is honored to reveal the 2019 star selection and to celebrate the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide guide in the U.S.,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “California’s trend-setting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce.”

Six new restaurants in Los Angeles have been awarded two-star status: Chef Niki Nakayama’s n/naka kaiseki restaurant in Culver City; Michael Cimarusti’s seafood-driven Providence in Hollywood; Aitor Zabala and José Andrés’s Somni inside the SLS Beverly Hills; Sushi Ginza Onodera in West Hollywood; Urasawa, which inspectors deem “an exemplary sushi temple” in Beverly Hills; and chef Jordan Kahn’s highly innovative Vespertine in Culver City.

The 2019 Michelin Guide California also features 27 new restaurants with a one-star distinction, 18 of which are in Los Angeles. In Beverly Hills, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, located at The Beverly Wilshire; Curtis Stone’s Maude; and Nozawa Bar, a hidden room tucked inside Sugarfish, all received stars.

Five restaurants in Downtown L.A. are also joining the one-star ranks: Le Comptoir, where Gary Menes waxes poetic with his seasonal eight-course, vegetable-driven menu; the intimate 40-seat Shibumi, where chef and owner David Schlosser offers skillful kappo-style Japanese fare; Josef Centeno’s hot spot Orsa & Winston; kaiseki newcomer Harayto; and Hiroyuki Naruke’s Q Sushi. Inspectors state that Naruke “gracefully prepares each course and thoughtfully serves each diner virtually from his own hands.”

Elsewhere in the Southland, chef Dave Beran’s Dialogue in Santa Monica; Bistro Na’s, serving up imperial Chinese cuisine in San Gabriel Valley; Kevin Meehan and Drew Langley’s Kali; chef Jonathan Yao’s Kato; Mori Sushi in Westside; Ludo Lefebvre’s popular Trois Mec; Shunji Nakao’s eponymous eatery in Westside; Shin Sushi on Ventura Boulevard; Andy Doubrava and Jeremy Fox’s Rustic Canyon; and Nancy Silverton’s acclaimed Osteria Mozza all received stars.

Orange County is now home to two one-starred restaurants: chef Carlos Salgado’s Taco María, which he dubs as “Alta California cuisine,” a mash-up of Mexican and American flavors, is among one of them. Hana Re, chef Atsushi Yokoyama’s omakase restaurant in Costa Mesa, is also awarded a star.

View the full list of starred restaurants in the inaugural Michelin Guide California below.

Three Stars

Atelier Crenn

Benu

The French Laundry

Manresa

Quince

The Restaurant at Meadowood

SingleThread

Two Stars

Acquerello

Baumé

Californios

Campton Place

Coi

Commis

Lazy Bear

n/naka

Providence

Saison

Somni

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Urasawa

Vespertine

One Star

Addison

Al’s Place

Angler

Aster (closed)

Auberge du Soleil

Aubergine

Bar Crenn

Birdsong

Bistro Na’s

Bouchon

Chez TJ

Commonwealth

CUT

Dialogue

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant

Gary Danko

Hana Re

Harbor House

Hashiri

Hayato

In Situ

jū-ni

Kali

Kato

Keiko à Nob Hill

Kenzo

Kinjo

Kin Khao

The Kitchen

La Toque

Le Comptoir

Lord Stanley

Luce

Madcap

Madera

Madrona Manor

Maude

Maum

Michael Mina

Mister Jiu’s

Mori Sushi

Mourad

Nico

Nozawa Bar

Octavia

Omakase

Orsa & Winston

Osteria Mozza

Plumed Horse

The Progress

Protégé

Q Sushi

Rasa

Rich Table

Rustic Canyon

Shibumi

Shin Sushi

Shunji

Sons & Daughters

Sorrel

SPQR

Spruce

State Bird Provisions

Sushi Yoshizumi

Taco María

Trois Mec

The Village Pub

Wako

Wakuriya