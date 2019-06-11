Japanese Restaurants Earn Stars from Michelin Guide California

Michelin Guide California was released June 3, featuring 657 Michelin-recommended restaurants, 90 of which have Michelin stars.
Of the Los Angeles restaurants in particular, Michelin inspectors said, “Consistency between visits is a key tenet of the decision process in awarding a Michelin star to a restaurant, so it has been quite impressive to return to a number of L.A. restaurants that were originally awarded stars in 2008 and 2009 and see that they continue to offer a delightful experience in 2019.”
“Michelin is honored to reveal the 2019 star selection and to celebrate the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide guide in the U.S.,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “California’s trend-setting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce.”
Six new restaurants in Los Angeles have been awarded two-star status: Chef Niki Nakayama’s n/naka kaiseki restaurant in Culver City; Michael Cimarusti’s seafood-driven Providence in Hollywood; Aitor Zabala and José Andrés’s Somni inside the SLS Beverly Hills; Sushi Ginza Onodera in West Hollywood; Urasawa, which inspectors deem “an exemplary sushi temple” in Beverly Hills; and chef Jordan Kahn’s highly innovative Vespertine in Culver City.
The 2019 Michelin Guide California also features 27 new restaurants with a one-star distinction, 18 of which are in Los Angeles. In Beverly Hills, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, located at The Beverly Wilshire; Curtis Stone’s Maude; and Nozawa Bar, a hidden room tucked inside Sugarfish, all received stars.
Five restaurants in Downtown L.A. are also joining the one-star ranks: Le Comptoir, where Gary Menes waxes poetic with his seasonal eight-course, vegetable-driven menu; the intimate 40-seat Shibumi, where chef and owner David Schlosser offers skillful kappo-style Japanese fare; Josef Centeno’s hot spot Orsa & Winston; kaiseki newcomer Harayto; and Hiroyuki Naruke’s Q Sushi. Inspectors state that Naruke “gracefully prepares each course and thoughtfully serves each diner virtually from his own hands.”
Elsewhere in the Southland, chef Dave Beran’s Dialogue in Santa Monica; Bistro Na’s, serving up imperial Chinese cuisine in San Gabriel Valley; Kevin Meehan and Drew Langley’s Kali; chef Jonathan Yao’s Kato; Mori Sushi in Westside; Ludo Lefebvre’s popular Trois Mec; Shunji Nakao’s eponymous eatery in Westside; Shin Sushi on Ventura Boulevard; Andy Doubrava and Jeremy Fox’s Rustic Canyon; and Nancy Silverton’s acclaimed Osteria Mozza all received stars.
Orange County is now home to two one-starred restaurants: chef Carlos Salgado’s Taco María, which he dubs as “Alta California cuisine,” a mash-up of Mexican and American flavors, is among one of them. Hana Re, chef Atsushi Yokoyama’s omakase restaurant in Costa Mesa, is also awarded a star.
View the full list of starred restaurants in the inaugural Michelin Guide California below.
Three Stars
Atelier Crenn
Benu
The French Laundry
Manresa
Quince
The Restaurant at Meadowood
SingleThread
Two Stars
Acquerello
Baumé
Californios
Campton Place
Coi
Commis
Lazy Bear
n/naka
Providence
Saison
Somni
Sushi Ginza Onodera
Urasawa
Vespertine
One Star
Addison
Al’s Place
Angler
Aster (closed)
Auberge du Soleil
Aubergine
Bar Crenn
Birdsong
Bistro Na’s
Bouchon
Chez TJ
Commonwealth
CUT
Dialogue
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant
Gary Danko
Hana Re
Harbor House
Hashiri
Hayato
In Situ
jū-ni
Kali
Kato
Keiko à Nob Hill
Kenzo
Kinjo
Kin Khao
The Kitchen
La Toque
Le Comptoir
Lord Stanley
Luce
Madcap
Madera
Madrona Manor
Maude
Maum
Michael Mina
Mister Jiu’s
Mori Sushi
Mourad
Nico
Nozawa Bar
Octavia
Omakase
Orsa & Winston
Osteria Mozza
Plumed Horse
The Progress
Protégé
Q Sushi
Rasa
Rich Table
Rustic Canyon
Shibumi
Shin Sushi
Shunji
Sons & Daughters
Sorrel
SPQR
Spruce
State Bird Provisions
Sushi Yoshizumi
Taco María
Trois Mec
The Village Pub
Wako
Wakuriya