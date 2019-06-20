Kaiju Summer at Vista Theater

Secret Movie Club is presenting Kaiju Summer, featuring 11 of Toho’s greatest kaiju films from all eras, at the Vista Theater, 4473 Sunset Dr. in Los Angeles. The schedule:

• “Godzilla” (the 1954 original), Sunday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m.

• “Mothra” or “Mothra vs. Godzilla” (1964), Sunday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. (35mm)

• “Invasion of Astro-Monster” (1965), Sunday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. (35mm)

• “Godzilla vs. Hedorah” (1971), Sunday, July 14, at 11 a.m.

• “Godzilla vs. Gigan” (1972), Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m. (35mm)

• “Destroy All Monsters” (1968), Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m. (35mm)

• Kaiju Party at Live House, 1534 N. Highland Ave., Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., followed by “Destroy All Monsters” encore at 11:59 p.m. (35mm)

• “Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla” (1974), Sunday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. (35mm)

• “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah” (1991), Sunday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m.

• “Godzilla vs. Destroyah” (1995), Sunday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

• “Giant Monsters All-Out Attack” (2001), Sunday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. (35mm)

• “Shin Godzilla” (2016), Sunday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets and series passes are available through Secret Movie Club’s Facebook page and secretmovieclub.eventbrite.com.