Kazuo Masuda VFW Post Installs Officers, Awards Scholarships

FOUNTAIN VALLEY — Kazuo Masuda Memorial VFW Post 3670, which has a history dating back to 1957, held its 62nd annual Installation and Senior Awards Banquet on May 30 at Mile Square Banquet Center in Fountain Valley.

Col. David Uyematsu (U.S. Army, retired) was the master of ceremonies for the event. Steve Moriyama, VFW Post 1961 commander, served as the installation officer and administered the oath to James Nakamura, who will continue as the commander of Post 3670. Other newly elected officers took their oath as well.

The second part of the program involved recognizing recent high school graduates and their achievements as well as awarding them a scholarship. Recipients include:

• Taryn Uyematsu, graduate of Canyon High School, will be attending Hope University (VFW Post Award, VFW Youth Award and Henry Ito Family Memorial Senior Recognition Award)

• Austyn Jones, graduate of South Torrance High School, will be attending San Diego State University (VFW Post Award)

• Sierra Liva, graduate of Orange County School of the Arts, will be attending University of Portland (VFW Post Award)

• Timothy Nishiwaki, graduate of Marina High School, will be attending UC Davis (VFW Post Award)

• Brett Wada, graduate of North Torrance High School, will be attending CSU Fullerton (VFW Post Award)

• Chloe Park, graduate of Cypress High School, will be attending Irvine Valley College Engineering Academy (VFW Post Award)

• Rilee Price, graduate of Brea Olinda High School, will be attending Pacific University in Oregon (VFW Youth Award)

• John Robinson, graduate of Marina High School, will be attending CSU Long Beach (VFW Youth Award)

• David Sawada, graduate of Arnold O. Beckman High School, will be attending Point Loma Nazarene University (VFW Youth Award and Goya Family Foundation “Exemplifies Excellence” Award to a VFW Youth Group High School Graduate)

• Fuma Ueno, graduate of Redondo Union High School, will be attending Virginia Military Institute (VFW Youth Award and Goya Family Foundation “Exemplifies Excellence” Award to a Junior ROTC Cadet)

Other highlights of the event included Kazuo Masuda Middle School’s jazz band and choir performing and the Redondo Union High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC serving as the color guard and leading the Missing Man Table.

Bruce Nishiwaki, the last founding member of the post, was honored for his continued commitment and service.