Keiro Launches 2019-2020 Grants Program with Focus on Reducing Social Isolation Among Older Adults

Keiro has announced its 2019-2020 Grants Program cycle, which will award up to $250,000 to community organizations.

With a continued focus on reducing social isolation, the Grants Program will support both new and ongoing programs that serve older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American and Japanese community in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties.

“Previous Keiro grants recipients have begun pursuing various outreach and socialization programs to combat a growing threat to older adults within our community,” says Gene S. Kanamori, Keiro president and CEO. “Keiro is proud to support these dedicated organizations who provide vital support to older adults and their caregivers in addressing the pressing issue of social isolation.”

The 2019-2020 Grants Program will offer individual grants of up to $15,000 to qualified applicants through a competitive, committee-driven review process.

The purpose of the program is to provide support to organizations looking to continue and expand services that increase social connectedness among older adults and caregivers. Priority will be given to applicant organizations with an annual operating budget of less than $1 million.

Proposals for program development, capital improvements, capacity building, and/or core operating support will be considered. The proposal deadline for this year’s grants cycle is Friday, Aug. 30.

The goals of Keiro’s Grants Program are to:

• Enhance the quality of life of older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American and Japanese community who are most in need or vulnerable

• Reduce social isolation and loneliness among Japanese American and Japanese older adults and their caregivers

• Promote culturally sensitive programs and services accessible to the community

• Strengthen systems of support for older adults and their caregivers through local service providers, programs, and resources

This summer, Keiro will offer informational workshops in the community to discuss the goals of the program and eligibility requirements, and guide prospective applicants through the application process.

Workshops are scheduled as follows:

• Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena (held in English and Japanese)

• Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana (held in English and Japanese)

• Tuesday, July 2, at 11 a.m., online webinar

• Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo

• Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. at Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles

• Thursday, July 18, at 12 p.m., online webinar (Japanese translation can be provided on request)

• Thursday, July 25, time TBD, at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church, 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel

Check Keiro’s website (www.keiro.org) for the latest dates and times for the workshops. Registration is required to attend the workshops, and signups will be available on the website.

For additional information regarding Keiro’s Grants Program, including downloadable grant applications, guidelines, and to register for an upcoming informational workshop, visit www.keiro.org/grants or call (213) 873-5703.