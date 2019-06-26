LBJCC Japanese Festival This Weekend

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center, 1766 Seabright Ave. in Long Beach, will hold its annual Japanese Festival on Saturday, June 29, from 3 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 8 p.m.

The festival will feature food, entertainment, games, displays, dancing, a plant sale lband drawings for prizes.

Saturday’s schedule:

5 p.m.: Ikebana

5:30 p.m.: Karate

6 p.m.: Kendo

7 p.m.: Ondo

8 p.m.: Taiko

8:45 p.m.: Hula

Sunday’s schedule:

5:30 p.m.: Judo

6:30 p.m.: Ondo

The last ondo practice will be held on Wednesday, June 26, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The LBJCC has been serving the Long Beach and Harbor areas for over 65 years. Its mission is to be the resource for civic events and artifacts, in addition to preserving timeless cultural traditions. It hosts accessible, quality instruction in various Japanese cultural activities, including martial arts and language.

For more information, call (562) 754-8226 or visit www.lbjcc.org.