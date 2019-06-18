Lecture on Dementia at JACCC

“Is Dementia Preventable?” will be presented by Dr. Kenji Irie, staff physician at KeiAi Lincoln Nursing Home (formerly Keiro Nursing Home), who has many years of medical practice in the Nikkei community.

The lecture, mostly in Japanese, will take place on Sunday, June 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Tea Room at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Having a family member with dementia can lead to a significant strain on the rest of the family. The lecture will be followed by a discussion and consultation. Bring your latest clinical lab results if you have a question.

This presentation is the first of a series of talks by health and mental health professionals, and by experts on various issues faced by seniors in the community and by their families.

The lecture series is sponsored by Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy (KSCA) and by Japanese Welfare Rights Organization (JWRO).

For inquiries, contact K. Watanabe at (213) 572-7743.