Linda Kishiyama, Bill Saul Receive Kimi Sugiyama Award

LONG BEACH — Linda Kishiyama of Cerritos and Bill Saul of Long Beach recently received the Kimi Sugiyama Human Service Award at a ceremony held at Grace First Presbyterian Church in Long Beach.

The awards were presented by Senior Pastor Jonas Hayes, who was assisted by Dr. Audrey Yamagata-Noji. Both Kishiyama and Saul were honored for their long-term service to their communities and to their church.

Kishiyama, a former school speech pathologist and the former office manager of Grace Presbyterian Church, lost her eyesight several years ago but has not let that hinder her from helping others. She continues to serve her church and community in many ways, such as visiting shut-ins and hospitalized church members.

Saul provides invaluable community leadership and support in his work with the Christian Outreach in Action (COA) Ministry in Long Beach, which aids many homeless and low-income individuals and families. He has served as the COA board chair for 25 years and was instrumental in the opening of the COA’s Clark & Atherton Mercantile in Long Beach.