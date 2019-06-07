Little Tokyo Reception for Candidate Perry

A reception in support of former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jan Perry’s candidacy for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors (District 2) will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sake Dojo, 333 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

The host committee includes Joyce Chinn, Ernest Doizaki, Doug Erber, Janice Fukai, Gerald Fukui, Tammy Henken, Atsuko Kanai, Gary Kawaguchi, Carl Kawata, Brian Kito, Rose Ochi, Mike Okamoto, Irene Tsukada Simonian, Don Tahara, and Ann Yoshihara.

During her tenure on the City Council from 2001 to 2013, Perry’s district included Little Tokyo. She is running in 2020 to succeed Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who will be termed out.

RSVP by Monday, June 10, to Drew de Mello at (310) 477-8081 or [email protected]