ARCADIA — Makoto Taiko will present its 20th Anniversary concert on Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, at 3 p.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Dr., Arcadia.

Featuring Grammy-nominated taiko musician, composer and producer Shoji Kameda; Grammy-winning Atsuko master Koji Nakamura; shakuhachi flutist Rachel Rudich; and koto artist Kozue Matsumoto.

There will be an artist meet-and-greet after the concert.

Tickets: $15-$40. For more information: www.makototaiko.org