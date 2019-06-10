Monsters at the Museum

The Japanese American National Museum, First Street and Central Avenue in Little Tokyo, presents a free screening on the JANM Plaza of the quintessential sci-fi classic “Mothra vs. Godzilla” (1964) in Japanese with English subtitles.

Watch Mothra battle the king of all monsters while mysterious twin girls hold the secret to controlling the destructive powers of the radioactive moth.

Popcorn will be available for purchase by Buttery Popcorn Co. and food by Takuma’s Burger.

A limited number of chairs will be set up, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets, but be mindful of blocking others’ views of the screen.

Presented in conjunction with Kaiju-Con and the “Kaiju vs. Heroes: Mark Nagata’s Journey through the World of Japanese Toys” exhibition on view at JANM through July 7.

Info: (213 625-0414, www.janm.org