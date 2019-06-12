Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 16, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Frameline43, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, is the longest-running and most widely recognized LGBTQ+ film exhibition event in the world. Will J. Zang’s documentary “Dress Up Like Mrs. Doubtfire” features commentary on the 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Searit Huluf and Tiajha Nakahara’s short film “Gamers” takes us into the uncharted world of women gamers. The film premieres at Frameline43.

Randall Park, Ali Wong and Nahnatchka Khan tell us about their new film, “Always Be My Maybe,” from a special set at the Fairmont Hotel terrace.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).