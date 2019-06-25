Ninth Annual Soy and Tofu Festival on June 29

SAN FRANCISCO — The Nichi Bei Foundation will present the ninth annual Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Event Center at Saint Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St. (at Geary Boulevard) near San Francisco’s Japantown.

The mission of the Soy and Tofu Festival is to educate the public about the health benefits and various uses of soy and tofu. In adhering to these goals, the annual fundraiser for the Nichi Bei Foundation strives to be a vehicle for community-building and leadership development while adhering to the foundation’s mission of keeping the community connected, informed and empowered.

This culinary and cultural event showcases soy and tofu vendors, provides an educational forum on the various uses and benefits of soy and tofu, offers live music and cultural entertainment, interactive games and tofu eating contests, and culminates with the Soy and Tofu Dessert Competition.

Proceeds from the festival help to publish the first nonprofit ethnic community newspaper of its kind in the country, the Nichi Bei Weekly.

Cooking Demonstrators

Mariko Grady of Aedan Fermented Foods

Reina Montenegro of Nick’s Kitchen and Nick’s on Grand

Henry Hsu of Hodo Foods

Kaori Becker of Kaori’s Kitchen

Entertainment

D’Groove

Curt Yagi & the People Standing Behind Me

Wesley Ukulele Band

MEaN

Ito Yosakoi

Artisan Vendors

P.M.B.Q. Studios

Nami Creations

InCharacter Asian Calligraphy

Nail Therapy by Joy – Color Street Independent Stylist

Piximix

Sherilyn Iwanaga Chew (T.) and Christine Iwanaga Chew (Very Special Limited Edition)

Shui M Chan

Sumofish

Makimino

Eastwind Books

BeeFy & Co.

Renewal by Andersen

Feel the Rain

Trimitive

Food Vendors

Nick’s Kitchen

Aroy

Salad Cosmo USA

Ooh De Lolli

Jade Chocolates

Nakayoshi Café

Food Trucks

Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max

Frozen Kuhsterd

Health and Wellness Vendors

Farm Fresh to You

Nonprofit Booths

SF Hep B Free-Bay Area

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Vegan Outreach

Product Donor Booths

Kikkoman

Morinaga

Tofurky

Hodo Foods

Pietro

Seapoint Farms

Cold Mountain Miso

North American Foods Co

Free tote to the first 500 in attendance. For more information: https://soyandtofufest.org/