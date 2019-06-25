Ninth Annual Soy and Tofu Festival on June 29

SAN FRANCISCO — The Nichi Bei Foundation will present the ninth annual Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Event Center at Saint Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St. (at Geary Boulevard) near San Francisco’s Japantown.
The mission of the Soy and Tofu Festival is to educate the public about the health benefits and various uses of soy and tofu. In adhering to these goals, the annual fundraiser for the Nichi Bei Foundation strives to be a vehicle for community-building and leadership development while adhering to the foundation’s mission of keeping the community connected, informed and empowered.
This culinary and cultural event showcases soy and tofu vendors, provides an educational forum on the various uses and benefits of soy and tofu, offers live music and cultural entertainment, interactive games and tofu eating contests, and culminates with the Soy and Tofu Dessert Competition.
Proceeds from the festival help to publish the first nonprofit ethnic community newspaper of its kind in the country, the Nichi Bei Weekly.
Cooking Demonstrators
Mariko Grady of Aedan Fermented Foods
Reina Montenegro of Nick’s Kitchen and Nick’s on Grand
Henry Hsu of Hodo Foods
Kaori Becker of Kaori’s Kitchen
Entertainment
D’Groove
Curt Yagi & the People Standing Behind Me
Wesley Ukulele Band
MEaN
Ito Yosakoi
Artisan Vendors
P.M.B.Q. Studios
Nami Creations
InCharacter Asian Calligraphy
Nail Therapy by Joy – Color Street Independent Stylist
Piximix
Sherilyn Iwanaga Chew (T.) and Christine Iwanaga Chew (Very Special Limited Edition)
Shui M Chan
Sumofish
Makimino
Eastwind Books
BeeFy & Co.
Renewal by Andersen
Feel the Rain
Trimitive
Food Vendors
Nick’s Kitchen
Aroy
Salad Cosmo USA
Ooh De Lolli
Jade Chocolates
Nakayoshi Café
Food Trucks
Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max
Frozen Kuhsterd
Health and Wellness Vendors
Farm Fresh to You
Nonprofit Booths
SF Hep B Free-Bay Area
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Vegan Outreach
Product Donor Booths
Kikkoman
Morinaga
Tofurky
Hodo Foods
Pietro
Seapoint Farms
Cold Mountain Miso
North American Foods Co
Free tote to the first 500 in attendance. For more information: https://soyandtofufest.org/