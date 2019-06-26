Northern California Obon and Summer Festivals This Weekend

• Obon Bazaar at Buddhist Church of Lodi, 23 N. Stockton St., Lodi, on Saturday, June 29, from 12 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 30, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Bon Odori will be held on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The festival has something for the whole famiy to do — bingo, games for kids, Japanese food, exhibits, live entertainment, and a raffle.

For more information, call (209) 368-5589 or visit www.lodibuddhist.org.

• Obon Festival at Visalia Buddhist Church, 514 E. Center Ave., Visalia, on Saturday, June 29, from 5 to 9 p.m.

If you will be wearing kimono for the dancing, volunteers will be available to help you dress. Come early as they may not be available after 6 p.m. Dancers meet in the Hondo at 6:45 p.m.The last dance practice will be held Thursday, June 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call (559) 732-5744 or visit http://visaliabuddhistchurch.org.

• Japan Day Festival at Japantown Center Malls, Post and Buchanan, San Francisco, on Sunday, June 30, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. A free outdoor festival that is part of the community’s Obon activities.

Peace Plaza Stage

12-12:15 p.m.: Asian Improv aRts Midwest and Genryu Arts

12:15-12:30 p.m.: Soke Fujima Ryu Fujima Kansuma Dance Ensemble of Los Angeles

12:35-1:05 p.m.: Suio Ryu Lai Kenpo Group and Gen Ensemble

1:10-1:40 p.m.: Tamagusuku Ryu Senju Kai Frances Nakachi Ryubu Dojo-Hawaii

1:45-2:20 p.m.: Tsukasa Taiko

2:30-2:45 p.m.: Soke Fujima Ryu Fujima Kansuma Dance Ensemble of Los Angeles

2:50-3:20 p.m.: Gen Taiko

3:20-3:50 p.m.: Diaspora Escapade: Suio Ryu Lai Kenpo, Asian Improv aRts, Asian Improv aRts Midwest, Genryu Arts, poet Mia Malhotra

3:50-4:30 p.m.: Geintenkai National Project

East Mall Stage

12-12:15 p.m.: Washi ningyo with Rochelle Lum

12:15-1:15 p.m.: S.F. Koto Group Hanaikada

1:20-1:40 p.m.: Shodo demonstration by Rev. Masato Kawahatsu

2-2:20 p.m.: Mataro doll demonstration by S.F. East Mataro Miyabikai/Merry Nishimura

2:25-2:40 p.m.: Washi ningyo with Rochelle Lum

For more information, visit http://japancentersf.com or http://genryuarts.org.