Screenwriter Iris Yamashita to Address UCLA Extension Ceremony

UCLA Extension celebrates the accomplishments of over 2,000 graduates at the Certificate Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 28, at Royce Hall on campus.

The ceremony highlights the achievements of students completing professional certificates in the arts, business, digital tech, education, engineering, and humanities and sciences.

Iris Yamashita delivers this year’s keynote address and is the recipient of the Professional Achievement Award in recognition of her success. She was discovered by Paul Haggis, executive producer of “Letters from Iwo Jima” (2006), and was hired to write the screenplay for the film.

Directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Ken Watanabe, “Letters from Iwo Jima” earned an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay and was Yamashita’s debut work as a professional screenwriter. “Letters” examines one of the last battles of World War II from the Japanese perspective.

Yamashita is a former student in the Writers’ Program at UCLA Extension and is a professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television.

The ceremony spotlights the division of Continuing Education and UCLA Extension and adult and lifelong learners who participate in open enrollment programs offered in the evenings, weekends, and online. As the university commemorates the 100th anniversary of the granting of its charter, UCLA Extension is part of the story of providing access to the programs and initiatives taking place at UCLA, throughout Los Angeles, and the world. Annually, UCLA Extension has over 35,000 students and offers more than 5,000 classes.

The ceremony commences at 4 p.m. The livestream begins on YouTube and Facebook at 5 p.m. (PST). #UCLAxGrad2019