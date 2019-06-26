Summer Family Festival at Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden

PASADENA — The Summer Family Festival will be held on Sunday, June 30, at Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden, 270 Arlington Dr. in Pasadena.

This family-friendly festival will welcome summer by celebrating art, music and food from China, Korea and Japan. The garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but the festival program is 11 a.m. (starting with a docent tour) to 3 p.m.

12 to 2 p.m.:

Bei Bei and Celia Liu will perform Chinese music (co-sponsored by SinoUSArts)

Japanese origami with Joel Stern, Michael Sanders and Nick Cavallo

Chinese fan-making and paper-cutting (co-sponsored by SinoUSArts)

Korean folk painting (sponsored by the Korean Cultural Center, LA)

Storigami (origami storytelling) with Joel Stern

Children’s scavenger hunt in the garden

“Folded Garden” exhibition of origami art in the En Gallery, featuring works by Robert J. Lang, Bernie Peyton, Beth Johnson, Ekaterina Lukasheva, Meenakshi Mukerji, Jared Needle, Alec Sherwin and Joel Stern

Food: Organic rice balls, miso soup and tofu sold by Wholesome Essence Organic Agriculture, Shumei America

Asian-inspired fashion from Citron Clothing will be on sale and the garden’s Takara-ten Gift Store will be open.

The garden is wheelchair-accessible. No pets allowed. There is no street parking. See parking instructions here.

Tickets: $7.50 online, $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Members do not need to register for two people, only for additional guests. Open rain or shine. Registration closes the day before at 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.japanesegardenpasadena.com/