Supporting Venice Japanese Community Center

Members of the Venice Japanese Community Center (VJCC) were on hand on May 6 to receive a $2,000 donation on Monday from Kinecta Federal Credit Union for use towards the VJCC Building Fund.

The check presentation, which took place at Kinecta’s Westchester Branch, was led by Kinecta Board Chair Mary Yasui-Yamabe, who presented the gift to VJCC President Wesley Shimoda, VJCC Board member Jack Kurihara, VJCC Board member Kevin Kunisaki, and members of the VJCC’s newest and fastest-growing club, the VJCC Pickleball Club.

“We very much appreciate the support from Kinecta,” said Shimoda. “One of our big programs is the senior outreach program, where we encourage seniors to engage and connect. We’ll put these funds to good use renovating our pickleball court, which so many of our participants enjoy.”

“Kinecta is pleased to support the Japanese American Community Center,” said Yamabe. “When we became aware of the building changes they have in progress, we wanted to help. Many JA Community Center members are also Kinecta members, and the synergy between the two organizations is something we’d like to see for many years to come!’

In addition to the donation, Kinecta Federal Credit Union has been a long-time Platinum Sponsor of the VJCC Annual Golf Tournament. Kinecta has banked the South Bay for nearly 80 years.

“My father worked for Hughes Aircraft Company – where Kinecta had its beginnings as their credit union – and he is still a member of Kinecta today,” said Shimoda. “The valued support from Kinecta will help the VJCC remain a viable and relevant part of our community.”

Kinecta Federal Credit Union (kinecta.org) is one of the nation’s largest credit unions, with approximately $4.42 billion in assets; 22 branches; three retail mortgage centers; and more than 303,000 members nationwide. Banking in the South Bay for 80 years, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiary, Kinecta Financial & Insurance Service. From 2011-2018, Kinecta has been named the South Bay’s Best Credit Union by Daily Breeze readers.