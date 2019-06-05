Tatsushi Nakamura Found Safe After Going Missing

Tatsushi Paul Nakamura is a fixture in the local Japanese American community, so when word spread late last week that he had gone missing, concern grew among friends and family.

The 83-year-old Arcadia resident was reported missing last Thursday when he dropped his wife off for a doctor’s appointment in the 100 block of West Huntington Drive. He did not return to pick her up, Arcadia police said.

Happily, he was found safe and reunited with his family on Friday.

Nakamura, who suffers from dementia, had gotten lost while driving and ended up in Chino Hills, where he got into a minor car accident. He said a friendly elderly Caucasian man found him and called the Automobile Club of Southern California. Nakamura was not carrying a cell phone.

Speaking from his home, Nakamura said he was grateful for the concern of community members and that he is fine.

Nakamura has been involved in numerous organizations, including the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Nanka Kagoshima Kenjin-kai.