Terasaki Budokan Mural Meeting on June 4

Rendering of Terasaki Budokan’s outdoor plaza.

As a member of the Little Tokyo community, what do you want to see on the pubic mural facing the Terasaki Budokan’s outdoor plaza?

An open meeting to discuss the possibilities of what this mural can represent will be held on Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Little Tokyo Service Center, 231 E. Third St. (between San Pedro and Los Angeles streets), Suite G-106.

Due to limited seating, RSVP to [email protected] to reserve a spot.

For more information on the Terasaki Budokan, call (213) 473-3030 or visit www.TerasakiBudokan.org.

