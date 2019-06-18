Valley Obon to Be Held June 22-23

The Valley Japanese Community Center, located at 8850 Lankershim Blvd. in Sun Valley, will host its annual Obon festival and fundraiser on the weekend of June 22-23 from 4 to 10 p.m.

All-time favorite foods such as udon, teriyaki beef, sushi, Chinese chicken salad, fresh roasted corn on the cob and homemade baked goods are some of the foods that will be available for purchase.

A shuttle van for festival attendees will be available as well.

Demonstrations of judo, karate, kendo, tea ceremony, taiko and minyo odori will be given. Festival-type games, exhibits of calligraphy/sumi-e, and schoolwork completed by Japanese School students will be featured on both days.

After the demonstrations, join in the Bon Odori dances. These are dances of joy, so age, looks or experience should not inhibit anyone from entering the circle of dancers.

Free admission. Everybody is welcome.

For more information, call (818) 825-9583 or visit www.vjcc.org.