VJCC Awards Eight Scholarships to Graduating High School Seniors

The Venice Japanese Community Center presented scholarships to graduating high school seniors at its annual Summer Festival on June 22.

In addition to stellar academic records, these students have actively participated in extracurricular activities and service at VJCC and in the surrounding community.

The awards were presented by Wes Shimoda, VJCC president.

Monika Ajito, a graduate of Santa Monica High School, will be attending Santa Monica College. She is the daughter of Emi and Shinobu Ajita.

Devin Akahoshi is a graduate of Palisades Charter High School. He plans to attend UC Santa Cruz and is the son of Rika and Randy Fujisaki.

Nicolas Akita is a graduate of Santa Monica High School and will be attending San Diego State University. His parents are Mark and Julie Akita.

Angie Jen is a graduate of Santa Monica High School. She plans to attend UC Irvine and is the daughter of Angel Lee and Adam Jen.

Jared Matsubayashi is a graduate of Granada Hills Charter High School who will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. His parents are Craig and Raquel Matsubayashi.

Dylan Nagao, a graduate of Torrance High School, will be attending El Camino College. He is the son of Jeanne and Ken Nagao.

Megan Shimoda is a graduate of Culver City High School who will be attending UCSB. Her parents are Amy and Wes Shimoda.

Thomas Wilcox is a graduate of Culver City High School. He is planning to attend Louisiana State University and is the son of Mike and Kelley Wilcox.

Akita and Wilcox were unable to attend the presentation as they were on a senior trip to Greece.