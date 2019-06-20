West Covina Buddhist Temple’s Obon Festival

WEST COVINA — West Covina Buddhist Temple will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 9 p.m. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

Bon Odori will start at 7 p.m. The public is invited to participate. The last dance practice will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The dancing is the highlight of the Obon because as a celebratory group activity, it symbolizes the world of oneness that is the goal of Buddhist teaching. It’s also just a lot of fun.

Manto-e, a short memorial service, will be at 6:30 p.m.

The festival will feature martial arts demonstrations, cultural exhibits and entertainment, taiko drumming, food, games and prizes. The demonstration schedule is as follows:

2:30 p.m: Shinkendo

3 p.m: Hoshun Kai Minyo Dance Group

3:30 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate

4 p.m.: West Covina Kendo

4:30 p.m.: West Covina Judo

5 p.m.: Martial Arts Innovations

5:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

For more information, call (626) 689-1040, email [email protected] or visit www.livingdharma.org.