West Covina Buddhist Temple’s Obon Festival

WEST COVINA — West Covina Buddhist Temple will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 9 p.m. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.
Bon Odori will start at 7 p.m. The public is invited to participate. The last dance practice will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The dancing is the highlight of the Obon because as a celebratory group activity, it symbolizes the world of oneness that is the goal of Buddhist teaching. It’s also just a lot of fun.
Manto-e, a short memorial service, will be at 6:30 p.m.
The festival will feature martial arts demonstrations, cultural exhibits and entertainment, taiko drumming, food, games and prizes. The demonstration schedule is as follows:
2:30 p.m: Shinkendo
3 p.m: Hoshun Kai Minyo Dance Group
3:30 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate
4 p.m.: West Covina Kendo
4:30 p.m.: West Covina Judo
5 p.m.: Martial Arts Innovations
5:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko
For more information, call (626) 689-1040, email [email protected] or visit www.livingdharma.org.