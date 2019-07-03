2019 Nisei Week Baby Show Applications Now Available

The 2019 Nisei Week Baby Show will be held on Saturday, July 27, at the Jodoshu Buddhist Temple in Little Tokyo (442 E. Third St., Los Angeles)

Children 1 to 6 years of age are encouraged to enter this great family event in one of three categories:

Tiny Tots – 1 year to 23 months old (check-in 9 a.m./10 a.m. judging);

Romper Stompers – 2 to 3 years old (check-in 11 a.m./12 p.m. judging);

Jet Setters – 4 to 6 years and 1 month old (check-in 1 p.m./2 p.m. judging).

Price is $60 per pre-entry (application must be received by July 13 for pre-entry price) with walk-in fee at $65. All entrants must be of at least one-quarter Japanese ancestry.

The prince and princess of each division will receive a crown, trophy, sash and special prizes. A panel of judges who are notable leaders in the Japanese American community will select winners.

There will also be other award categories to be presented, including a Most Photogenic Contest, but you must be pre-registered and photos must be submitted with application by Friday, July 13. The pictures will be returned to you on the day of the Baby Show.

The prince and princess in each division, plus the Most Photogenic winner, will have an opportunity to ride on the Choo Choo Train in the 79th Nisei Week Grand Parade on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m.

All participants will receive a color portrait photo by Toyo Miyatake, goodie bags filled with wonderful gifts, and a personalized certificate of participation.

Applications are available at www.NiseiWeek.org. For more information, contact the Nisei Week Office at [email protected] or (213) 687-7193.