30th Anniversary Screenings of ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” will be screened at selected theaters on Sunday, July 28, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, July 29, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); and Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. (dubbed) as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019, presented by GKIDS.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of this beloved coming-of-age story from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away,” and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, about a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt.

It is a tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside village, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation. Don’t miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world.

The English version features the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds.

Upcoming: “Millennium Actress” on Aug. 13 and 19; “My Neighbor Totoro” on Aug. 25, 26 and 28; “Promare” on Sept. 17 and 19; “The Secret World of Arrietty” on Sept. 29 and 30; “Spirited Away” on Oct. 27, 28 and 30; “Princess Mononoke” on Nov. 17, 18 and 20; “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” on Dec. 16 and 18.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.