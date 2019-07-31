Atomic Bomb Commemoration at Koyasan on Sunday

The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors and Koyasan Buddhist Temple invite the public to attend their annual Commemoration Service marking the anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The service will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. at Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 E. First St., Little Tokyo.

It has been 74 years since atomic bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945. By the end of the year, it is estimated that nearly 200,000 people died from the bomb blast and radiation-related illnesses. Hundreds of thousands more suffered unimaginable afflictions, both physically and emotionally.

“Please join us as we remember those who passed away and support those who survived the atomic bombings in August of 1945,” organizers said.

Guest speaker is East Los Angeles-born Howard Kakita, a Sansei who was staying with his grandparents in Hiroshima. He was 7 years old when the bomb was dropped 0.8 mile away. His parents, who were sent to the Poston, Ariz. internment camp, had no idea whether he, his brother and his grandparents were alive.

Koyasan Buddhist Temple is home to the Hiroshima Peace Flame, which was ignited from the Peace Flame that burns in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. The flame is a reminder of the horrible events that occurred 74 years ago and will continue to burn until the world is free of nuclear weapons.

For more information, call (213) 624-1267.