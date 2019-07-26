Authors of ‘442’ Graphic Novel to Speak at JANM

A talk by the authors of “442,” a graphic novel by Koji Steven Sakai and Phinneas Kiyomura, and artist Rob Sato will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

The three will discuss their collaboration process. Following the discussion, attendees are invited to participate in a drawing workshop for all skill levels; materials will be provided.

“442” follows Hiro, a young man incarcerated at the Manzanar concentration camp during World War II who volunteers for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and joins the battle to rescue the “Lost Battalion.” The 442nd RCT was a segregated unit of Japanese Americans who became the most highly decorated military unit for their size and duration of service.

This program is free, but seating is limited. RSVPs are strongly recommended using the ticket link.

Presented in partnership with Go For Broke National Education Center.

Available at the JANM Store: https://janmstore.com/products/442-graphic-novel