Buddhist Clergy Lead Service at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. — More than 400 people from across the country converged on Lawton, Okla., on July 20 to participate in a second protest at Fort Sill, where the Trump Administration announced plans to incarcerate an estimated 1,400 asylum-seeking migrant children as early as next month.

Tsuru for Solidarity members and a delegation of Buddhist priests joined the protest. Many of the Japanese Americans and their supporters had participated in a similar rally in front of Fort Sill on June 22.

Protesters braved the over-100-degree heat and closed down the street leading into Fort Sill. Unlike the heavy-handed tactics taken by the military police on June 22, there were no visible military police or Lawton police presence at this protest.

Rev. Duncan Ryuken Williams, author of “American Sutra: A Story of Faith and Freedom in the Second World War,” led the delegation of Buddhist priests. Following a Buddhist memorial service, he placed leis on a field artillery display in front of Fort Sill.

Before Mike Ishii, one of the co-founders of Tsuru for Solidarity, led the group in a “Close the camps” chant, he said, “This is nothing. If you bring the children here, every one of us represents thousands and thousands of people back home. And we will come back. You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Other Tsuru for Solidarity members who participated in the rally included Lauren Sumida, Linda Morris, Carl Takei and Becca Asaki.

Williams was able to organize a Sangha Support Group composed of 129 Buddhist priests and lay persons, guided by a seven-member steering committee chaired by Williams.

Fort Sill has a long history of incarcerating people of color. During World War II, it held 700 Japanese Americans. Prior to this, it imprisoned different indigenous tribes, including Comanches and Apaches. Some of those who participated in the July 20 rally were descendants of victims of the Trail of Tears.