‘Building the Asian American Movement: Then and Now’ at JANM

The Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo, will present “Building the Asian American Movement: Then and Now” on Friday, July 12, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Take a cross-generational look at the challenges and opportunities Asian American communities face as they continue to grow and engage in political action.

Hear from a panel of Asian American activists who span the 1970s to the present.

Learn about what motivated them to become politically charged and find what out what they believe it means to be an activist in today’s world and what issues continue to spur activism.

The panelists have deep experience in student organizing, anti-gentrification campaigns, immigrant worker organizing, and other political campaigns.

Panelist include Florante Ibanez, Miya Iwataki, Sandy Maeshiro, Tiffany Do, Frances Huynh, Sophia Cheng, Jonathan Paik, and Sophia Cheng.

Eddie Wong, co-founder of Visual Communications, the first Asian Pacific American media organization in the country, will moderate. This multi-generational dialog is intended to help build a stronger political movement.

Co-presented by Visual Communications in conjunction with the exhibition “At First Light: The Dawning of Asian Pacific America,” on view at JANM through Oct. 20.

This program is free, but RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org/at-first-light.