Community Obon Festival at Sozenji Temple

MONTEBELLO — Sozenji Buddhist Temple, 3020 W. Beverly Blvd. in Montebello, will hold its 43rd annual Community Obon Festival on Sunday, July 15, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Obon and Hatsubon (first Obon) service starts at 2 p.m.

Food at the festival will include teriyaki beef and chicken, Spam musubi, sushi, somen, dango, and shaved ice. Sozenji miso dressing and produce will also be sold.

Schedule of events:

4 p.m.: Kodomo no Ie Children’s Chorus

5 p.m.: Aikido exhibition (Aikio Academy SGV)

5:30 p.m.: Minyo folk singing (Matsutoyo Kai)

6 p.m.: Bon Odori led by Hanayagi Rokufukumi and Bando Hidesomi

6:30 p.m. Taiko drumming (Satori Daiko and Claremont Taiko)

7 p.m.: Raffle drawing

Bon Odori practice will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Exit 60 Freeway south on Garfield Avenue, right on Beverly Boulevard.

For more information, call (323) 724-6866, email [email protected] or visit Sozenji’s Facebook page.