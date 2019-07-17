Connection, Culture, Community at OCBC Obon

ANAHEIM — Discover connection, culture and community at Orange County Buddhist Church’s annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 20, from 2 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

Bon Odori on both days from 7 to 8:30 p.m., preceded by taiko performance at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s food menu, which is available for takeout, includes beef and chicken teriyaki, chirashi, corn on the cob, dango, dango dog, ika teriyaki, Imagawa yaki, inari sushi, makizushi roll, mixed sushi, oden, Oriental chicken salad, shaved ice, Spam musubi, teriburger (beef or chicken), udon (beef or kitsune), and wonton.

The festival also features kids’ games, a craft boutique, produce and plant booths, and a Buddhist bookstore.

Free parking at Magnolia High School, 2450 W. Ball Rd. in Anaheim, with free shuttle service from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Final dance practice is on Wednesday, July 17, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public. OCBC is located at 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim. For more information, call (714) 827-9590 or visit www.ocbuddhist.org.