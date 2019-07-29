‘Feeling the Bern’ in J-Town

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) held a town hall meeting to discuss his “Medicare for All” platform on Thursday afternoon at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. The appearance was the first of several public events for the presidential hopeful in the Los Angeles area. Earlier, Los Angeles for Bernie Sanders held an Asian American/Pacific Islander rally on July 24 at the Highland Park Grassroots Bernie Office. (Photo by STEVE NAGANO)

Tags