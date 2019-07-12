Final Flowers

The Gardena Buddhist Church on June 27 recognized Flowers by Don for their 37 years of dedicated service to the temple. For nearly four decades, Flowers by Don provided the weekly flowers for the temple’s altar area. The florist closed its doors at the end of June; its final flower delivery was on June 27. Pictured from left: Geri Hideko Oda, who assisted with the flower deliveries; Yoshiko Ogata, proprietor of Flowers by Don; and Rev. John Iwohara, resident minister of the Gardena Buddhist Church. (Photo by Alan Miwa)

Tags