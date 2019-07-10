‘For the Sake of the Children’ Screening in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — A screening of “For the Sake of the Children” will be held on Friday, July 12, at the Alhecama Theatre, 215A E. Canon Perdido St. in El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park.

This documentary explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration, its impact on current generations who are descendants of families who were incarcerated, and the complex interplay of culture, racial prejudice, history, and intergenerational differences.

Dinner (available for purchase) starts at 6 p.m.; film screening (suggested $5 donation) at 7 p.m.; panel discussion with executive producer Marlene Shigekawa and interviewees Stephanie Gillman, Mary Higuchi, Amy Tsubokawa and Patty Tsubokawa Reeves at 8:30 p.m.; reception at 9 p.m.

This screening is part of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation’s 10th annual Asian American Film Series. Admission is free for SBTHP members, $5 suggested donation for non-members.

Call (805) 961-5374 or visit https://www.sbthp.org/aafs for more details.