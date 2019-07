Graduates of the nonprofit Asians and Pacific Islanders with Disabilities of California Youth Leadership Institute celebrated with family and friends at ceremonies on June 23 at Sakura Gardens in Boyle Heights. From left: Kevin Chang (Cal State Fullerton), Kristine Crable (Cerritos College), Vanessa Vu (Rio Hondo College), Joshua Fontelera (West Los Angeles College), and Russell Oishi (Rio Hondo College). (MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

