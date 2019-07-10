Gathering of Joy at Oxnard Buddhist Temple

OXNARD — Obon Festival: A Gathering of Joy will take place at Oxnard Buddhist Temple, 250 S. “H” St. (between 2nd and 3rd streets) in Oxnard, on Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 8:30 p.m.

Bon Odori will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The last dance practice is on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m.

Exhibits, demonstrations and cultural activities will include bonsai, Buddhist art, children’s games, karate, taiko, Japanese dance (classical and folk), cosplay, and Dharma service with Q&A.

There will also be a farmer’s market with fresh produce, sales of flowers, Japanese boutique and handicrafts, used books, food and drinks, a silent auction, and a benefit drawing.

Free admission. For more information, call (805) 483-5948 or visit www.oxnardbuddhisttemple.org.