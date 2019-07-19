Interfaith Vigil in San Francisco

On July 12, an interfaith vigil was held in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in San Francisco to protest the continued detention of migrant asylum-seekers from Central America. The vigil, sponsored by the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, also included representatives from Tsuru for Solidarity, Japanese American Religious Federation of San Francisco, and Bend the Arc Jewish Action. Pictured above from left: Masako Takahashi, Emiko Omori, Kathy Kojimoto. Right: Protester Ben Stern, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, said, “Never again!”

