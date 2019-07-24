Katsuya Terada Book-Signing at Giant Robot

A book-signing with Katsuya Terada will be hosted by Giant Robot Magazine and Giant Robot 2 on Sunday, July 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at GR2 Gallery, 2062 Sawtelle Blvd. in West Los Angeles.

Terada will sign copies of his new book, “Real Size,” a collection of amazing one-shot drawings using only a black marker by the “Doodle King.”

Containing over 150 illustrations, this is the definitive collection of Terada’s black marker artworks, which have been displayed at his exhibitions both domestically and internationally, and including illustrations from his live drawing events. Each work is displayed at 16% of the original to show the whole artwork, along with the original size (real size) showing part of the artwork but revealing the detail and sensitivity of Terada’s work.

One illustration was so huge it had to be put in a gate fold page in order to make sense of what the drawing might be showing. All the artworks were drawn with a black marker and in one shot without any rough drafts, an unbelievable fact that proves Terada’s exceptional talent. Detailed information for each illustration (artwork title, size, exhibition name, etc.) is listed at the back. The cover illustration was newly drawn for this book.

This book uses a binding called “Codex Binding” in which the book is sewed together, enabling the page spreads to be opened flat so that Terada’s work can be seen in a complete form.

For more information, call (424) 246-7626 or visit http://giantrobot.com.