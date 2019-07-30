Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha’s Obon Festival and Bazaar

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha will hold its 31st annual Obon Festival and Bazaar on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave. in Las Vegas.

Kaminari Taiko and Na Hula Hali’a Aloha will perform. Bon Odori begins at 12:45 p.m.

Delicious Japanese and Hawaiian food, including chicken bowls, sushi plates, Spam musubi and desserrts, will be served. Pick up pre-paid bento boxes by 2:30 p.m.

The Exhibitors’ Hall will feature multiple vendors.

There will be a raffle for $10,000 worth of gifts and cash, including a $2,000 grand prize.

Parking available at 4296 W. Sirius Ave., south of the school.

For raffle tickets, contact Chelsea Kurashige at (702) 280-1532 or [email protected]

For more information, call (702) 839-8558 or visit www.lvbuddhist.org.