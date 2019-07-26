St. Francis Xavier Chapel (Maryknoll Japanese Catholic Center) is holding its fourth annual “Let the Good Times Roll…Again” benefit dinner dance, featuring the band Our Old School, on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Maryknoll Auditorium, 222 S. Hewitt St. (between Second and Third streets), Los Angeles.

The fundraiser benefits the St. Francis Xavier Chapel Building Maintenance Fund. St Francis Xavier has been serving Japanese Catholics and the Japanese community since 1912 and has been at its present location for over 100 years.

Older buildings need a lot of tender loving care. Come for a night of fun and dancing as funds are raised to help maintain the aging buildings.

The event features raffle prizes, no-host bar and signature entrees by Sake Dojo.

Pre-sale tickets are available until Aug. 4 for $50 per person or at the door for $70 per person. Sponsor tables of 10 start at $600.

For more information, or to order tickets, call (213) 626-2279 or go online to www.sfxcjcc.org.