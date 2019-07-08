Live Tattooing at Asian Art Museum

SAN FRANCISCO — Tattooing will be demonstrated on Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. in San Francisco’s Civic Center.

Guest tattoo artists get out their needles to demonstrate their skills. Spend the afternoon watching tattoo virtuosi Taki Kitamura, Horitomo, Mary Joy Scott and Colin Stevens as they inscribe original designs — inspired by works in the museum’s collection — on live models using electric and hand-engraving techniques.

Visitors will delight in sampling Kombucha from House Kombucha, and those over 21 may sample Dr. Hops Kombucha Beer, while supplies last.

Free bike valet parking provided by San Francisco Bicycle Coalition.

Presented in conjunction with “Tattoos in Japanese Prints,” on view through Aug. 18.

Other exhibitions include “Tanabe Chikuunsai IV: Connection,” a site-specific bamboo art installation, on view through Aug. 25.

Also this week: “At the Table” on Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m. An evening of talk, tea tasting and tattoo tales with food lovers and cannabis activists Monica Lo of Sous Weed and Felicity Chen of Potli.

For more information, call (415) 581-3500 or visit www.asianart.org.