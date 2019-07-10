Long Beach Buddhist Church’s Obon Festival This Saturday

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Buddhist Church, 2360 Santa Fe Ave. in Long Beach, will hold its Obon Festival on Saturday, July 13, from 3 to 10 p.m.

This will be the third summer festival since the event was revived in 2017.

Chirashi and other festival favorites will be available for purchase.

At 3 p.m., Urabon-e, Manto-e, and Hatsubon-e services will be conducted by Rev. Yukinori Yokoyama for those who passed away during the last 12 months, all the families and friends of members and non-members, humans and animals, and all living beings.

There will be performances by Ryujin Taiko with Steve La and Robie La at 4:45 p.m., singer Andrea Yamamoto at 5:30 p.m., and Kokoro Taiko led by Victor Fukuhara at 6:15 p.m.

Bon Odori at 7 p.m. will be led by the Terminal Islanders: June Miyamoto Donovan, Amanda Akemi Donovan, Rene Nagano Le Page, Joy Le Page, and many others. (The final dance practice will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m.)

Opportunity basket winners will be announced at 9 p.m.

The festival will conclude with a candlelight offering at 9:30 p.m.

Long Beach Buddhist Church thanks Robert Yasumura and his family, Donna Matoi and many others for dedicating their time for this year’s festival.

For more information, call (562) 426-4014 or visit www.longbeachbuddhistchurch.us.