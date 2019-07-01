‘Lost Years’ in L.A.

San Diego-based actor/director Lane Nishikawa’s new documentary, “Our Lost Years,” had its Los Angeles premiere at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo on June 23.

The film covers the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans and how the community later came to terms with it through the 1981 commission hearings, the successful redress campaign, and today’s political activism on behalf of other targeted groups.

Above: Nishikawa signed DVDs of “Our Lost Years” and “Only the Brave,” his 2006 feature about the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He is pictured with actress Gina Hiraizumi, who appeared in the latter film.

Right: The program was emceed by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor David Ono and actress Tamlyn Tomita. Both stressed the relevance of Nishikawa’s documentary in light of current events.

A number of interviewees from “Our Lost Years” attended the screening.

The film will be shown at the JACL National Convention in Salt Lake City and will be made available to individual JACL chapters.

J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo