Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, July 28, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Nihonmachi Street Fair considers itself the original “melting pot” of street fairs, with many aspects of Asian-Pacific American life — and San Francisco’s cultural life — expressed through performance, tradition, art, music, food, and community outreach and service.

Lenora Lee Dance (LLD) celebrates its 12th anniversary season with the world premiere of its latest multimedia dance production, “In the Skin of Her Hands.” Inspired by the lives and experiences of breast cancer survivors, this piece is a journey through healing, compassion, and forgiveness in the face of the unknown.

The Fremont Festival of the Arts is the largest free street festival west of the Mississippi. It has served as one of the largest fundraisers for local nonprofit organizations. Over $11,000,000 has been raised over the festival’s 36-year history.

Pomaika’i plays traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. Pomaika’i will perform at Nihonmachi Street Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).