Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 4, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Melody Chen is the founder of Love & Second Chances, a local and international rescue organization. Having been born in Taiwan, she regularly saw stray dogs emaciated or on the verge of death. She was inspired to do something to help and Love & Second Chances was born.

In the 12 years Marie Macaspac has been a volunteer at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, she has fostered well over 100 senior dogs and hospice-adopted a dozen terminally ill dogs. Muttville will host a Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Through her work volunteering at the Peninsula Humane Society, Gillian Chao has helped countless dogs gain the confidence and training they need to help them become more adoptable. Help Peninsula Humane Society Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17. You can name your own adoption fee on more than 100 animals, including dogs, cats, reptiles and birds.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).