Northern California Obon/Summer Festivals This Weekend

The following Obon and summer celebrations will be held in Northern California on the weekend of Aug. 3 and 4.

• Buddhist Church of Stockton Bon Odori/Food and Cultural Bazaar on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2820 Shimizu Dr., Stockton.

A cultural and family-friendly event, including taiko drummers and an ikebana display. Bring your family and friends for live music, great food and fun games, including bingo.

Stockton Bukkyo Taiko will perform on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., Sacramento Taiko Dan on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. Bon Odori on Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Free parking and admission.

Info: (209) 466-6701, [email protected], www.buddhistchurchofstockton.org

• Nihonmachi Street Fair on Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in San Francisco Japantown (Post between Fillmore and Laguna).

The Nihonmachi Street Fair considers itself the original “melting pot” of street fairs, with many aspects of Asian-Pacific American life — and San Francisco’s cultural life — expressed through performance, tradition, art, music, food, and community outreach and service.

Continually evolving to reflect the city it celebrates while staying true to its original idea: to use this event as a platform to mentor Asian Pacific American youths and foster their leadership and communication skills through volunteerism and community service. The fair is produced, staffed, and organized by volunteers, thus providing practical, hands-on experience in collaboration, entrepreneurship, and problem solving.

Bring the entire family even your fur baby for two full days of activities, performances and just good fun.

Info: (415) 771-9861, [email protected], www.nihonmachistreetfair.org

• Buddhist Church of Oakland Obon Festival on Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. at 825 Jackson St. in Oakland Chinatown.

Ikebana floral exhibit all day. Food Bazaar from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Schedule of events:

3:30 p.m. Aikido demonstration

3:45-4:30 p.m.: Tea ceremony

4 p.m.: Temple tour

5-5:45 p.m.: Koto performance

5:45-6:30 p.m.: Taiko performance

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Music by San Jose Chidori Band

7:30-9 p.m.: Bon Odori

Conveniently located one block from the Lake Merritt BART Station.

Info: (510) 832-5988, [email protected], www.buddhistchurchofoakland.org

• Palo Alto Buddhist Temple Obon Festival on Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 9 p.m. at 2751 Louis Rd., Palo Alto.

Lots of homemade food and baked goods, games for kids, taiko performances by the temple’s own youth group, SOBA, and San Jose Taiko, a great cultural program, raffle, silent auction, temple tour (Hondo) and the most popular event, Obon dancing on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Schedule of events:

Saturday

5 p.m.: Taiko herald by PABT Adult Taiko and PABT Dharma School Taiko

6 p.m.: Marimo-kai Koto Group

7 p.m.: Tour of Hondo; live music by Bad Karma

7:15 p.m.: Burmese dancing by Hamanaka family and friends

8:30 p.m.: Palo Alto Kendo Club

Sunday

12 p.m.: Taiko herald by PABT Adult Taiko and PABT Dharma School Taiko

12:45 p.m.: Dharma talk by Rev. Dean Koyama, resident minister

1-3 p.m.: Children’s activities

1:30 p.m.: Tour of Hondo

2:30 p.m.: Koto performance by Mme. Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto and students

3:30 p.m.: Palo Alto Judo Club

4:30 p.m.: Tour of Hondo

5 p.m.: San Jose Taiko

6:30 p.m.: Bon Odori service by Rev. Koyama

7 p.m.: Bon Odori led by Mme. Jumasuga Hanayagi (Marjorie Nakaji) and assistants

8 p.m.: Raffle drawing

Hall exhibits: Mon banners — some temple members will show their family crests

Hondo exhibits: “Life of Buddha” paintings by Palo Alto artist Lorraine Capparell; Buddhist books; ikebana and suiseki displays

Final dance practice is on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Info: (650) 856-0123, www.pabt.org