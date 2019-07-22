Northern/Central Cal Obon/Summer Festivals This Weekend

The following Obon/summer festivals will be held the weekend of July 27-28 in Northern and Central California.

• Buddhist Church of San Francisco Ginza Bazaar, Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1881 Pine St., San Francisco.

Eat. Play. Shop. Experience. For over 81 years the Buddhist Church of San Francisco has brought the Ginza Bazaar and for 88 years Bon Odori to S.F. Japantown. The highlight of the weekend will be the 88th Bon Odori at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Obon dance is a Japanese Buddhist folk dance performed outdoors with dancers colorfully dressed in happi coats, yukata, and kimonos.

A real community event, the Ginza Bazaar also features many food booths such as teriyaki chicken, sushi, udon, BBQ ribs, curry, and homemade baked goods.

Other highlights include: American Obon dancing exhibit, BCSF Kids Taiko, Ensohza Minyoshu, ikebana demonstration, Ito Yosakoi, Jiten Daiko, S.F. Awakko-Ren, Sushi Cal Band, Theater of Yugen, and Uzumaru San Jose.

Info: (415) 776-3158, www.buddhistchurchofsanfrancisco.org

• Berkeley Higashi Honganji (Ohtani) Summer Bazaar, Saturday, 4-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-4 p.m. at 1524 Oregon St., Berkeley.

Featuring sushi, teriyaki chicken, beef kushikatsu, oden, curry, udon, sushi, kuri manju, and mochi, plus games for kids, raffle, silent auction, and a general store showcasing and selling Japanese handmade items.

Service dogs only.

Info: (510) 843-6933, www.bombu.org

• Buddhist Church of Parlier Obon Festival, Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m. at 360 S. Newmark Ave., Parlier.

Chicken bowls: $10 pre-sale; contact Glenn Yoshimoto at (559) 897-1811. Food sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., including somen, corn, cabbage salad, Spam musubi, desserts and more. Shave ice from 5:30 p.m. Medaka no Gakko will have a bake sale.

Bon Odori at 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to dance. Those who haven’t attended the practices can follow the instructors on the yagura.

Obon service will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Info: (559) 638-4669, www.bcparlier.org

• Salinas Buddhist Temple Obon Festival, Sunday, 12-7 p.m. at 14 California St., Salinas.

Schedule of events:

12:30 p.m.: Tea ceremony in Hondo

1 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo demonstration on Outdoor Stage

1:30 p.m.: Introduction to the temple in Hondo

2 p.m.: Ikebana demonstration in Classroom

2:30 p.m.: Kendo demonstration on Outdoor Stage; classical Japanese dance, karaoke in Gym

3 p.m.: Bonsai demonstration in Classroom, Judo demonstration in Gym

4 p.m.: San Jose Taiko on Outdoor Stage

5 p.m.: Obon service in Hondo

5:15 p.m.: Bon Odori

6 p.m.: Raffle drawing in Gym

All day: Ikebana and bonsai exhibit in Classrooms; food sales in Food Court and Gym; Asian crafts in Gym; games in parking lot in front of Bell Tower

Public parking available at Salinas Adult School, 20 Sherwood Pl., with shuttle service to the temple beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Info: (831) 424-4105, www.BTSalinas.org